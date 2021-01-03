Brad Hogg names his Test XI of the decade, prefers Williamson over Kohli as a captain

Former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg named his Test XI of the decade and he picked Kiwi superstar Kane Williamson as the skipper of the team ahead of Virat Kohli. He also decided to leave out ace off-spinners of the world Nathan Lyon and R Ashwin in favour of Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

After ICC named their Test, ODI and T20 teams of the decade, cricket experts and fans have also been quite active in naming their respective XIs. Joining the bandwagon, the former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has also named his Test XI of the decade. Hogg feels given the patience and temperament of Cook, he would have the Englishman open for his side that too with an aggressive David Warner so that opposition bowlers are in for a proper test of their mettle.

“At the top of the order is Alastair Cook from England. Loved his temperament and his patience. Cook had a strike rate of 40, so I need someone at the other end to compliment him with a different type of pressure on my opposition bowlers, and that is David Warner from Australia. He has a strike rate of over 70, and he also piled on the runs,” Hogg explained while speaking on his YouTube channel, reported CricTracker

He picked New Zealand's premier Test batsman Kane Williamson at the all-important no.3 slot given the 'reliability' he brings to the plate and he's also the captain of his side. He's followed by India's Virat Kohli, who can bat with intent and the 'unorthodox' Steven Smith, who was recently named the ICC Test Player of the decade

“At No.3, I need someone who is reliable, someone who can bat in any situation, and I have gone for the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. At No. 4, I want someone with a little more aggression who can move the game along. I have gone for Virat Kohli from India.

“At No.5, someone who is a little unorthodox, someone who has a good strike rate, and the scoreboard will motor along if he has a partnership with Virat Kohli, and we are going to get some good entertainment with this partnership. It is Steve Smith from Australia.” Brad Hogg added.

The former cricketer picked South Africa's Jacques Kallis for his spectacular record and also AB de Villiers at no.7 as wicket-keeper cum batsman. The bowling attack by comprises of world's present no.1 Test bowler, Pat Cummins, arguably the finest pacer of the generation, Dale Steyn, the leading test wicket-taker among pacers, James Anderson and fastest to 200 Test wickets, Pakistan's Yasir Shah. He lauded off-spinners Lyon and Ashwin for their 'superb' records, however, went ahead with the leggie.

Brad Hogg’s Test XI of the decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson (C), Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers (WK), Pat Cummins, Dale Steyn, James Anderson, Yasir Shah.