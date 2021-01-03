Aim will be to get back my old form after comeback, asserts Shakib Al Hasan

Today at 7:13 PM
Shakib Al Hasan, who is expected to make his international comeback in the Windies series later this month, has claimed that he won’t be under pressure to perform, but insisted that he will be striving to rediscover his old form. Shakib was banned for a year for failing to report a corrupt approach.
After amassing an incredible 606 runs, the 2019 World Cup was expected to be a career-defining high for Shakib Al Hasan, but he stooped to an all-time low months later after the ICC banned him for one year after he failed to report a corrupt approach. The Covid-19 wave bringing the sport to a temporary halt meant that the all-rounder missed a negligible number of international games, but the ban, nevertheless, took a year of his career, which ironically peaked right before the suspension.
Having served out his ban, Shakib is all set to make his international return in the series against the Windies later this month, but the 33-year-old is not stressed about how he will fare. Speaking about his return, the all-rounder claimed that he will be under no pressure to perform, but added that he is keen to rediscover his old form.
"I am happy that I am returning to international cricket and there is no pressure on me. But it won't be easy for me and I will try to get back my old form,'' Shakib was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play the Windies in 3rd ODIs and 2 Tests, starting January 20, and speaking of the series, the 33-year-old said that it will be important for the hosts to put up a strong showing. The all-rounder also thanked Windies, who have named a second-string squad for the tour, for visiting Bangladesh in the midst of the pandemic.
''If we cannot do well against the West Indies, it will be disappointing. Thank you West Indies for coming here and I am excited about it,'' he said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.