Reports | BCCI investigating potential bubble breach by Rohit Sharma and co.

Today at 11:46 AM
As per reports, BCCI have launched an investigation in what comes out as a potential breach of COVID protocols by Indian Test stars. The likes of Rohit, Pant, Gill, Saini and Shaw were seen dining in the Chadstone Shopping Centre and the restaurant confirmed the same when they were approached.
In what comes across as concerning news, a group of Indian players, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, are under the scanner for a potential bio-bubble breach after they dined at Secret Kitchen, a noodles and BBQ restaurant at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne, that too indoors when they are only allowed to eat out only outdoors.
SMH also reported that on contacting the staff at the restaurant, they confirmed that a group visited the restaurant on New Year’s Day and dined inside. This is considered as a serious breach of the rules that too at times when there have already been COVID cases in Sydney, and only an improved situation led to CA confirming SCG as the venue for the third Test after they were in a fix with the ever-changing Coronavirus landscape in NSW.
Indian Test stand-in vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini were seen dining at the restaurant. All this came to light after an India cricket fan, Navaldeep Singh, posted the video of the Indian group at the restaurant, sharing the humbling experience of meeting the Indian superstars and even claimed to have paid the $118.69 bill for the players.
Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF— Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021
After the post did the rounds on social media, it is believed that the BCCI have now reportedly launched an investigation into the potential breach of COVID protocols. There has been no official word on the matter, however, from both CA and BCCI.
