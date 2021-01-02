IND vs AUS | Rohit Sharma, Pant, Gill, Saini and Shaw placed in isolation following restaurant-gate

On Friday, a Twitter user posted a video of the aforementioned five cricketers dining at an indoor venue in Melbourne, and claimed to have interacted with them after having paid their bill. How much of the ‘interaction’ has to do with the pending investigation remains to be seen, but the BCCI and CA have been put under high alert as players, as per protocols, are only allowed to dine outdoors. In a media release, CA have revealed that the involved personnel have been put under precautionary isolation, with the matter being investigated.