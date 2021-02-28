Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Jayasuriya and Tharanga to feature in Road Safety World Series

Today at 12:52 PM
The recently retired trio of Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar and Upul Tharanga will feature in the Road Safety World Series, while they will also be joined by Naman Ojha, who retired last week. Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya has also been roped in to play in the star-studded exhibition tournament.
The 2020-21 edition of the Road Safety World Series is soon moving from a mere exhibition tournament to a full-blooded all-star T20 extravaganza as the competition has confirmed that the recently-retired Indian trio of Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha and Vinay Kumar will all represent the ‘Indian Legends’ side in the tournament. Each of the three members announced their retirement over the course of the past week, and they will be joining a star-studded Indian side that features the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan.
Yusuf, Vinay and Ojha won’t be the only recently-retired players who will be featuring in the competition as Upul Tharanga, who also retired earlier this week, has been roped in to represent the Sri Lanka Legends side. Tharanga, 36, played in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League, but he will now be joining a strong Sri Lankan contingent that is also now set to welcome the great Sanath Jayasuriya. The Sri Lanka Legends will be captained by Dilshan and will include the likes of Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, Farveez Maharoof and Russel Arnold.
The entirety of the tournament - which was stopped mid-way last season owing to the pandemic - will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, with India and Bangladesh set to play the first game post the restart on March 5th.
Squads
India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath and Vinay Kumar.
Sri Lanka Legends: Thilakaratne Dilshan (captain), Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof , Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Dulanjana Wijesinghe and Malinda Warnapura
West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (captain), Tino Best, Ridley Jacobs (wicketkeeper), Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins and Mahendra Nagamootoo.
South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (captain), Morné van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini and Lloyd Norris-Jones.
England Legends:Kevin Pietersen (captain), Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Gavin Hamilton, Paul Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tredwell, James Tindall and Darren Maddy.
Bangladesh Legends: Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohd Rafique (captain), Abdur Razzaq, Khalid Mashud, Hanan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir. Mohd Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohd Nazimuddin and Mamoon Rashid.
