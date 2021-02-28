Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Jayasuriya and Tharanga to feature in Road Safety World Series

Yusuf, Vinay and Ojha won’t be the only recently-retired players who will be featuring in the competition as Upul Tharanga, who also retired earlier this week, has been roped in to represent the Sri Lanka Legends side. Tharanga, 36, played in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League, but he will now be joining a strong Sri Lankan contingent that is also now set to welcome the great Sanath Jayasuriya. The Sri Lanka Legends will be captained by Dilshan and will include the likes of Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, Farveez Maharoof and Russel Arnold.