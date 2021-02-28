WI vs SL | Angelo Mathews named as Sri Lanka's stand-in T20I captain

Senior batsman Angelo Mathews will be leading the Sri Lankan side in the T20I series against the West Indies in the absence of skipper Dasun Shanaka. Shanaka wouldn't be able to make it to the tour on time as his travel plans got delayed due to the US transit visa issues, which has delayed his trip.

Dasun Shanaka, the newly appointed captain for the three-match T20I series in West Indies, has been replaced by Angelo Mathews after he encountered some visa issues, which has delayed his arrival in the Caribbean. Mathews will assume the duties of the stand-in-skipper for the series. In a tweet, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the appointment of Angelo Mathews as the stand-in-skipper for the three T20Is. They also made it clear that they are closely working with the authorities to sort out Shanaka's visa issues.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Angelo Mathews, as the stand-in captain, for the T20 International series vs West Indies,” said Sri Lanka Cricket in a tweet post.

“Sri Lanka Cricket is working closely with the relevant authorities to get the visa issue of Shanaka sorted, quickly as possible. He is expected to join the team once the issue is resolved,” the board had said earlier.

It has been tough times for Sri Lankan cricket of late. They were whitewashed at home by England in a two-match Test series. And just ahead of the Windies tour, Chaminda Vaas had resigned from the post of the team's bowling coach. Not to forget, the team will be playing without Lahiru Kumara, who was tested COVID positive earlier before the departure of the national side.

The three-match T20I series will commence from March 3 to be followed by three ODIs and two Tests. All the games will be staged at two venues in Antigua.