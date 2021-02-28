Tom Moody appointed as Sri Lanka’s Director of Cricket

Sri Lanka have taken yet another step in the right direction in revamping Cricket in the nation as the Island Nation’s cricket board has confirmed the appointment of Tom Moody as Sri Lanka’s ‘Director of Cricket’. Moody, one of the most renowned and respected coaches in the world, previously had a successful stint as the head coach of Sri Lanka, taking the team to the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2007, but now will return in an administrative role.