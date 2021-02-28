Tom Moody appointed as Sri Lanka’s Director of Cricket
Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody, who previously had a successful stint with Sri Lanka as head coach, has now been appointed Sri Lanka’s ‘Director of Cricket’, the board confirmed earlier today. Under Moody’s leadership, Sri Lanka reached the final of the 2007 Cricket World Cup.
Sri Lanka have taken yet another step in the right direction in revamping Cricket in the nation as the Island Nation’s cricket board has confirmed the appointment of Tom Moody as Sri Lanka’s ‘Director of Cricket’. Moody, one of the most renowned and respected coaches in the world, previously had a successful stint as the head coach of Sri Lanka, taking the team to the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2007, but now will return in an administrative role.
“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Tom Moody as the ‘Director of Cricket,’ effective from 01st March 2021. His appointment comes following recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee of the SLC to revamp Sri Lanka’s Cricket operations,” read a tweet from the Lankan board earlier today.
Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, also confirmed the appointment and added that Moody, having previously been in the system, will add ‘great value’ to cricket in the country.
'Tom has worked with Sri Lanka Cricket in the past and has shown results, and I am sure with his working knowledge of the system, Tom will add greater value to our game,'' said Ashley De Silva.
Prior to the pandemic, Sri Lanka had also appointed Mickey Arthur as the head coach of the Men’s cricket team. A week ago, the board also roped in the legendary Chaminda Vaas as a bowling consultant, but an ugly dispute with regards to finances saw Vaas resign from his post within days of his appointment.
