Reports | Varun Chakravarthy may miss the England T20Is due to fitness concerns 

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy might have to further wait for his international debut as he reportedly failed the new fitness benchmark set by the BCCI, as per Cricbuzz reports. As per the new fitness standards, one has to either score 17.1 in the Yo-Yo test or finish a 2 km run in 8.5 minutes or less, to be eligible for selection in the Indian team. If the KKR spinner misses out on the upcoming T20I series, it will be the second time that fitness will come in his way to play for India at the top-level.