Reports | Pitch for the final Test in Ahmedabad to be a batting beauty 

The pitch for the fourth and the final Test between India and England is set to be a batting beauty if reports are to be believed. Also, it has been revealed that the English team hasn't lodged a complaint about the third Test pitch yet but the BCCI understands that such pitches can backfire.

There has been a lot of hue and cry over the nature of the pitch in the third Test which was a day-night affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, unlike the last two Tests, where the pitches have assisted the spinners, the deck for the Test series finale is expected to be quite flat with an even bounce, as per the reports. It is also notable that if there are two games at the same venue, then how the pitch behaves in both the games is taken into the consideration than just a game in isolation.

As per a BCCI official, a high scoring game is expected to pan out in the fourth and final Test that commences from March 4 onwards in Ahmedabad.

"Expect a good hard surface which will be firm and even bounce. It will be a batting beauty and since it's a traditional red ball match, one can expect a very high scoring contest here from March 4-8," a senior BCCI official privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity, reported TOI.

It has also been reported that the match referee will only take a call on the Ahmedabad pitch after the culmination of the last Test. Also, as of now, England haven't filed any official complaint in regards to the surface.

"If there are two matches played at the same venue, you can't hold one result in isolation. Let the final Test be over and then only based on match referee Javagal Srinath's report can ICC decide its course of action. Also as of now, the England team hasn't lodged any official complaint," he added.

The BCCI official also asserted that unlike what has been continuously stated by the English greats, the ball skidded due to the pink-ball than the pitch in the day-night Test.

"The pink ball Test went well because it was more about the ball and the way it skidded rather than the pitch which many English former greats are panning. It was straight deliveries that they couldn't counter. But having said that these kinds of tracks have a tendency to backfire and BCCI is well aware of that," he said.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has left the series mid-way due to some personal reasons and Mohammed Siraj is likely to replace him in the XI ahead of Umesh Yadav. While the rest of the team is expected to remain the same with India fielding three spinners in the form of R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.