IND vs SA | Sune Luus continues to lead the side in Van Niekerk’s absence

Today at 12:38 PM
With regular skipper, Dane van Niekerk still out with an injury, South Africa women’s team will be led by Sune Luus, who led them to a victory over Pakistan earlier this year. Meanwhile, Masabata Klaas remains the only absentee from the squad that played Pakistan, with an injury in the 11th hour.
After South Africa’s dominating victory over Pakistan earlier this year, where they won five out of the six white-ball games, Sune Luus will continue to lead the side against India, with Dane van Niekerk still out recovering from her injury. Alongside that, the visitors would also be without the services of the experienced all-rounder Chloe Tryon, who has been a vital cog of this South African side in the recent past.
While the rest of the squad remains the same from the Pakistan series, the visitors were also dealt with a late piece of bad news, as pacer Masabata Klaas is out of the series in the eleventh hour. The squad landed on Saturday, ahead of the formalities, driven by COVID-19 before the series will get underway on March 7, in Lucknow.
The two sides are set to clash over eight limited-overs clashes, with five ODIs followed by three T20Is at the same venue - Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. While South Africa would miss the experience of van Niekerk, they would be able to turn a new page, under Sune Luus’ able leadership.
"It is really exciting to finally have this tour confirmed and announce our squad that will do duty here in India, and we are looking forward to getting out there to see our ladies prove themselves under different playing conditions," said Hilton Moreeng, the head coach of South Africa.
"India is always a wonderful place to tour and we are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead," Hilton added.
South Africa women's Squad for India series: Sune Luus (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sune Luus
- Dane Van Niekerk
- Chloe Tryon
- India Women Vs South Africa Women
- South Africa Women Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.