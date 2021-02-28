IND vs SA | Sune Luus continues to lead the side in Van Niekerk’s absence

After South Africa’s dominating victory over Pakistan earlier this year, where they won five out of the six white-ball games, Sune Luus will continue to lead the side against India, with Dane van Niekerk still out recovering from her injury. Alongside that, the visitors would also be without the services of the experienced all-rounder Chloe Tryon, who has been a vital cog of this South African side in the recent past.