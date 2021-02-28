IND vs ENG | Time for us to match India skill-wise in the fourth Test irrespective of surface, states Jonathan Trott

Dismissing the talks of the pitch, Jonathan Trott has stated that it is time for England to make a comeback in the series and match India skill-wise in the fourth Test, be it spin or seam-wise. He also insisted that we would be doing a disservice to the conditions by blaming it all on the pitch.

Despite winning the toss and getting off to a good start, England crumbled under the least of pressure to be bundled out for a low-total in the first two sessions of the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad. That not only saw them chasing the game but also saw several pundits raise their voice over the conditions on offer, with even some suggesting that it was ‘unfit’ to play Test cricket on such surfaces, where the ball turns from the first day.

While several pundits relaid this emotion, the England cricket team was unfazed about talks of the conditions, with England's batting coach Jonathan Trott suggesting that it is time for the visitors to match India skill-wise for the fourth Test, irrespective of the surface on offer. He also added that while facing spin is tricky, it is key for the visitors to get the hang of things, know the conditions better before committing to their shots.

"I think India played well, they bowled well with their two spinners. It is time for us to match them skill wise in whatever the surface is come next week," said Trott in the online presser, reported HT.

"So starting against spin is tricky, certainly with the new ball that is skidding and odd one turning. Getting used to the rhythm is key, the more you face, you get used to the pace of the pitch. You can adjust when it (ball) gets old," he added.

Trott also insisted after winning the toss, if England got themselves a total of around 250, it would have been a different ball-game, with India chasing the target on tougher conditions. He also reckoned that it would be a disservice to themselves if the team is looking and blaming the conditions on offer.

"If we could have got 200 or 250 in the first innings, it would have been different game. The mentality (mental approach) of batting in the second innings would have been very different. So looking and blaming the pitch, I think, would be doing ourselves a disservice. Yes, the ball did spin and there were balls which skid on but it was same for both sides," he added.

However, at the same time, following three dismissal batting shows, Trott insisted that England don’t become a ‘bad’ side but reckoned that they would have to pull up their socks before it becomes too late in the series.

"It is disappointing with how the two Tests have gone for us. But you don't become a bad side after just two Test matches, yes it hurts and we want to pull up our socks and do well for England. It makes you doubly determined to do well."