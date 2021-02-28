ICC Test Rankings | Rohit Sharma storms into top 10 batsmen rankings; Ashwin claims third spot in bowlers

Rohit Sharma has been in brilliant form in the ongoing Test series against England. After failing in the Test series opener, he made an emphatic return with a century in the second Test in Chennai in what was a rank turner. He carried his great form into the third Test as well as he scored 66 and 25* and ended up with the highest aggregate for any batsman in the game. And that has helped him reach a career-best eight-spot in the latest list of top 10 ICC Test batsmen rankings.