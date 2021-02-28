ICC Test Rankings | Rohit Sharma storms into top 10 batsmen rankings; Ashwin claims third spot in bowlers
Today at 3:21 PM
Indian Test opener Rohit Sharma has now entered the top 10 in the ICC Test batsmen rankings after top-scoring in the recently-concluded Ahmedabad Test. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also stormed into the top three of the ICC bowlers rankings after the pink-ball Test against England.
Rohit Sharma has been in brilliant form in the ongoing Test series against England. After failing in the Test series opener, he made an emphatic return with a century in the second Test in Chennai in what was a rank turner. He carried his great form into the third Test as well as he scored 66 and 25* and ended up with the highest aggregate for any batsman in the game. And that has helped him reach a career-best eight-spot in the latest list of top 10 ICC Test batsmen rankings.
India opener Rohit Sharma storms into the top 10 to a career-best eighth position in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting 💥— ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2021
After another poor Test, Cheteshwar Pujara slipped down to the tenth spot. The list is headed by the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson followed by Steven Smith. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is stationed at the fifth spot. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took seven wickets in the day-night Test, also reached the third spot in the ICC Test bowlers rankings. The bowling list is headed by the Aussie quick Pat Cummins followed by the Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner.
English pacer James Anderson has slipped to the sixth spot while the likes of Stuart Broad and Jasprit Bumrah also moved down one places each to seventh and ninth spots respectively. India will now take on the English side in the fourth and final Test from March 4 onwards at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
