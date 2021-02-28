As soon as the ball starts turning, everyone in the world cries about it, reckons Nathan Lyon

Today at 9:59 AM
In context to the conditions in Ahmedabad for the third Test, Nathan Lyon has reckoned that as soon as the ball starts turning, everyone in world cricket has a cry over it. However, as a spinner, Lyon stated that it was a brilliant wicket, something that he wishes could be brought to the SCG.
The whole world has had a go at the conditions on offer in Ahmedabad, where the third Test between India and England got done in two days, calling the pitch a ‘terrible’ one. While Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about it in the presser, the off-spinner had no words quashed, stating that no one defines a perfect wicket and it was as challenging as the seam tracks around the world. Yet the common notion of world cricket has taken ascendance over the matter, prompting a new page in the old debate.
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who has batted for spinners in the past, reckoned that as soon as the ball starts turning, everyone in the world has a problem over it. He also cited that if the pitches aid seamers, there seems to be no crying over the low-totals. Lyon also insisted that he is all in for such pitches, where entertainment is on offer.
"We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing," Lyon told AAP, reported HT.
"But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it. I don't get it. I'm all for it, it was entertaining,” he added.
The Australian, who was left stranded on 399 Test wickets, before Australia’s scheduled series against South Africa was cancelled in the eleventh hour, revealed that he was all night watching the game before joking that he would bring the curator to SCG all day. India hammered England in the third Test, in conditions where most of the wickets fell to the straighter deliveries from the spinners.
"I was up all night watching it. It was absolutely brilliant. I'm thinking about bringing that curator out to the SCG," he added.
