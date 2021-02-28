As soon as the ball starts turning, everyone in the world cries about it, reckons Nathan Lyon

The whole world has had a go at the conditions on offer in Ahmedabad, where the third Test between India and England got done in two days, calling the pitch a ‘terrible’ one. While Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about it in the presser, the off-spinner had no words quashed, stating that no one defines a perfect wicket and it was as challenging as the seam tracks around the world. Yet the common notion of world cricket has taken ascendance over the matter, prompting a new page in the old debate.