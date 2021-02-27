NZ vs AUS | COVID-19 forces change in schedule; games to be played behind closed doors 

Today at 5:10 PM
Owing to the emergence of a new novel Coronavirus case in Auckland, the city has been sent into a level 3 alert and that has forced a change in the venue with the Third T20I shifted to Wellington instead. Both the New Zealand men's and women's team will now be staying back in Wellington.
Just as Australia and New Zealand men's players were enjoying little or no restrictions in the ongoing five-match T20I series, a new Covid case has emerged in Auckland and that has forced the city to move into alert level 3. It has caused a change in the schedule. Not only in the schedule of the Black Caps but also the upcoming women's series between the Black Ferns and the England.
Earlier, both the men's and women's sides were supposed to play on March 5 in Auckland against Australia and England respectively but not any longer. On March 3, Wellington will be staging a double-header and the same venue will now host the March 5 double-header as well, albeit, behind the closed doors. Notably, the double-headers on March 7 will go on as planned with no changes in the schedule.
"Double-headers (inc WHITE FERNS v ENG T20) to go ahead in Wellington on Wednesday, March 3, as planned -- but behind closed doors. Double-headers scheduled for Auckland on Friday, March 5, now to be played in Wellington, also without crowds," NZC said in an official statement.
"Double-headers scheduled for Tauranga on Sunday, March 7 to go ahead -- will wait for Government advice re crowds. All ticket holders to receive full refunds," it added
The decision was taken after the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had called for a week of level 3 lockdown in Auckland after the Ministry of Health made it public a potentially infectious Covid Case in the community.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- New Zealand Vs Australia
- New Zealand Cricket Team
- New Zealand Women Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
- England Women Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.