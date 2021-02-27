IND W vs SA W | Yastika Bhatia, Sweta Verma included in Indian side as Shikha Pandey dropped

Although the series was initially slated to be played in Kerala, the KCA later expressed its inability after it was intimated to them that the Greenfield International Stadium was already rented out to the Army for a recruitment drive, Now, the ODI series will run from March 7 to 17 and the three T20Is will be played on March 20, 21 and 23 respectively, with all matches set to be played in Lucknow.