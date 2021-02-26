Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Today at 4:39 PM
Just minutes after Vinay Kumar retired from all forms of cricket, Yusuf Pathan, in a Tweet, announced the end of his cricketing career and thanked everyone who played a part in his career. Pathan had last played a competitive match in 2019, with his last international match coming in 2012.
A couple of hours ago, former Indian pacer Vinay Kumar called it a day from all forms of cricket in a statement released on Twitter, and instantly, Yusuf Pathan followed suit with his own announcement. Pathan, who was a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad and subsequently the 2011 World Cup win, had made a name for himself for his big hits and the ability to chip in with wickets whenever the team needed.
"I still remember the day when I wore the India jersey for the first time. I didn't only wear the jersey that day, but I took upon my family's, coach's, friends the whole country's and my own expectations on my shoulders as well. Since my childhood, my life has revolved only around Cricket. I played at the international level, domestic level and in the IPL in my career," Pathan wrote in his statement.
"But today is a bit different. There is no World Cup or IPL final today but it is equally important. The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life. I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game. I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches, and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in the future as well."
Pathan, who played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India, was one of the luckiest cricketers in Indian Cricket. Apart from two World Cups, he was in the Rajasthan Royals squad during the inaugural season of the IPL followed by winning two more trophies with Kolkata Knight Riders under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. In his farewell note, the former Baroda cricketer said that he had many memorable moments for which he thanked all the teams he played for. He also reserved special prasie for his brother, Irfan Pathan.
"Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under MS Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin, and would like to thank them for believing in me. I thank Gautam Gambhir with whom, at KKR, we won the IPL trophy twice. I would also like to thank my brother and backbone Irfan Pathan who was always there for me during the highs and lows of my career. Last but not the least, I would like to thank the BCCI & BCA for giving me the opportunity to play for my country and state," he concluded.
