Vinay Kumar announces retirement from all forms of cricket

The right-arm medium pacer was a stalwart in first-class cricket, picking over 500 wickets, but while he only managed to play a solitary Test - versus Australia in Perth in 2012 - it was with the white-ball that he made a name for himself in world cricket. Kumar represented India in a total of 40 ODIs and T20I games between 2010 and 2013, picking a total of 48 wickets, and also established himself as one of the best pace bowlers in IPL history. The 37-year-old represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Kochi Tuskers Kerala and picked a remarkable 105 wickets in 105 matches, last featuring in the T20 extravaganza in the 2018 season.