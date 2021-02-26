Umar Akmal’s suspension reduced to 12 months after successful appeal

Upon appealing this verdict, Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, a former Supreme Court judge, had his sanction halved to 18 months in July last year, but, against this order, the 30-year-old approached The Court of Arbitration (CAS). Now, the junior Akmal has officially won the trial as the CAS confirmed that the batsman’s ban has been reduced to just 12 months. Akmal had argued to the court that his punishment has ‘harsh’, and while the PCB appealed against the reduction of the 30-year-old’s ban, the CAS ruled the verdict in favour of Akmal.