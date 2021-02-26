IPL 2021 | Ish Sodhi joins Rajasthan Royals as team liaison officer

The former Rajasthan Royals legspinner went unsold for the second time in as many years and like last year, RR offered him an off-field role to be involved with the Indian Premier League. After the IPL 2020 was moved to UAE and moved from the original window due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sodhi couldn't join in his role as it clashed with New Zealand's domestic season and the birth of his first child.