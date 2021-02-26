IND vs ENG | Credit to my family and friends for supporting me during tough times, states Axar Patel 

Today at 11:35 AM
Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel has credited the support of his family and friends during tough times which helped him to turn around his fortunes after he was dropped from the senior side. Axar, who took 11 wickets in the 3rd Test, added that doing well in Test cricket is all about confidence.
Axar Patel might have missed the first Test due to an injury but he has made an emphatic return to take 18 wickets in the last two Tests to help India stage a strong fightback after a listless bowling display in the series opener. He took his game to another level in the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium as he claimed 11 wickets in the game and was almost unplayable for the English batsman with his accuracy and the brilliant line and lengths that he bowled throughout the Test. The 27-year-old has surely sealed his place as the back-up spinner for India in the whites when Ravindra Jadeja returns to the side.
After the match, talking to Hardik Pandya, Axar revealed that he was working hard on his game in the last few years and trying to improve himself.
"When I was out of Team India for three years, I used to think about how can I work on my game to improve my bowling and batting. Many friends continued to ask why I wasn't in the team when I was performing consistently in the IPL and for India A, so these questions were in my mind," Axar told Hardik in a video posted on BCCI's website, reported TOI.
He also thanked his family and friends including Hardik Pandya for their support during his tough times and also added that he was waiting to give his best as and when the India opportunity surfaced.
"But I knew that I need to wait for the right time and give my 100 per cent whenever I get a chance. My friends and family have helped me a lot in the past 2-3 years, and you (Hardik) are also one of them. I learned a lot on how to tackle the tough phase, so I credit them for supporting them during my tough time," he said.
"Everyone has me that is Test cricket easy but when you even miss a full toss you get to that playing Test cricket isn't that easy. I think it's all about confidence," said Axar.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya also applauded Axar for the hard work that he was putting in when out of the senior side.
"For Axar we have been waiting for his debut for a long time and the way he has made it we feel very proud of him. He has done a lot of hard work," said Hardik.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.