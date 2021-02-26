IND vs ENG | Credit to my family and friends for supporting me during tough times, states Axar Patel 

Axar Patel might have missed the first Test due to an injury but he has made an emphatic return to take 18 wickets in the last two Tests to help India stage a strong fightback after a listless bowling display in the series opener. He took his game to another level in the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium as he claimed 11 wickets in the game and was almost unplayable for the English batsman with his accuracy and the brilliant line and lengths that he bowled throughout the Test. The 27-year-old has surely sealed his place as the back-up spinner for India in the whites when Ravindra Jadeja returns to the side.