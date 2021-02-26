IND vs ENG | Chris Woakes leaves for England for a period of rest

Today at 7:45 PM
England all-rounder Chris Woakes has left for England ahead of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad for a period of rest after having been away from family for a long period of time. Woakes, who will play in the Indian Premier League, hasn't been picked in England's T20I side for the five-match series.
Chris Wokaes hasn't got a game in the entire season so far and with all pacers fit, he is unlikely to get a look in ahead of the fourth Test as well. Thus, keeping up with their policy of st and rotation, the Warwickshire seamer has been granted a period of rest to spend with his young family, according to a report on The Cricketer Mag.
It must be noted that the likes of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, and Moeen Ali have all been given time off during the first two months of 2021 but Woakes has been a part of the side since the South Africa tour and he deserved a rest.
Woakes, if selected, will be a part of the England ODI squad to be played in Pune between March 23-28. He will subsequently join the Delhi Capitals franchise for the Indian Premier League after having been retained for the 2021 IPL despite pulling out of the 2020 IPL citing personal reasons.
Trailing 2-1 in the series, England will still have the services of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Stone, and Jofra Archer in the line-up for the series decider in Ahmedabad.
