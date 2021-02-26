England out of the WTC finale contention; India top the points table 

Today at 10:48 AM
With a thumping win over England in the day-night Test in Ahmedabad, India knocked them out of the World Test Championship finale contention and are now the table-toppers. India either needs to draw or win the fourth and final Test of the series, at the same venue to reach the WTC finale.
After making a dream start in the form of a win in the four-match Test series, things have gone downhill for the English side. They have now lost back-to-back Tests and have also been knocked out of the World Test Championship finale contention. After getting bowled out on 145 in their first innings, India bounced back strongly to dismiss the visitors on 81, after which they won the game comfortably by 10 wickets.
Notably, New Zealand have already sealed their spot in the finale which will be played from June 18 at the Lord's. England needed to win the ongoing series to play New Zealand in the finals but they are 1-2 down and at most, can draw the series but not win it now.
India reached the top of the points table in the WTC standing as now they have 71 percentage points. They have inched one step closer to the finale but will need to either win or draw the fourth Test or else, Australia, currently placed at the third position with 69.2 percentage points, will make it to the summit-clash. Before the third Test win, India were second placed in the WTC standings.
"England have dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points. England are out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after losing the third Test against India in Ahmedabad," the ICC stated.
India top the table 👏— ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2021
They now need to win or draw the last Test to book a place in the #WTC21 final 👀#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/FQcBTw6dj6
The fourth and the final Test will also be played at the same venue and the game will commence from March 4 onwards.
- India Vs England
- World Test Championship
- India Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.