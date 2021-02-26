Delhi to host Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts; Women's domestic one-dayers to begin on March 11

Today at 7:48 PM
With Ahmedabad hosting two Tests and five T20Is against England, Delhi has been awarded the hosting rights for Vijay Hazare Knockouts, slated to start on March 7. Meanwhile, the BCCI has written to the state associations to be prepared for the senior women's one-day competition to begin on March 11.
Even though the Vijay Hazare Trophy group games are already underway, there was confusion about the venue for the knock-out stages of the game. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Knock-outs were played in Ahmedabad but now that the venue is already booked for the India series, Delhi has been given the hosting rights.
According to Cricbuzz, the matches will be played at two venues - the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the Palam Ground - even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to formally make the venue announcement. Previously, Delhi was also in line to host the SMAT league phase but due to the farmer's protest in the national capital, it was later removed from the list.
"We don't see any troubles, we are confident that the games will go on without any incident," the DDCA official said.
Delhi will host eight knockout games this season from March 7 and teams have been told to report in Delhi by March 2 with the final slated to be played on March 14.
After the Women's series against South Africa were announced, the BCCI has informed the state associations that the senior women's one-day competition will begin on March 11 in Chennai, Bangalore, Indore, Jaipur, Surat, and Rajkot.
Teams will be assembled at their respective centres by March 4, from when the quarantine for the players will start. The tournament will go on till April 4, when the final will be played, with the knockouts starting on March 28.
