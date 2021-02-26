Charlotte Edwards becomes the first female president of the PCA

"I'm hugely honoured to be given such a prestigious title. It's an exciting time for women's cricket and I'm really excited about what I can bring to the role. I think the introduction of 41 new female members to the PCA has shown it's the right time to have a female PCA president, but I'm passionate about looking after the interests of the men's game as well in order to help cricket thrive as a whole," Charlotte Edwards said, reported BBC.