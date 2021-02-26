Charlotte Edwards becomes the first female president of the PCA

Today at 11:16 AM
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards was elected as the first female President of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) on Thursday. The 41-year-old will take over the reins from the outgoing Graham Gooch who was appointed for the post from all-rounder Andrew Flintoff in 2018.
Former England captain and one of the most renowned names in women's cricket, Charlotte Edwards becomes the first-ever female president of the PCA. Known for leading England to World Cup success in 2009 in both 50- and 20-over formats, Edwards also accumulated more than 10,000 runs in international cricket across formats. She is also a four-time Ashes winner and England's leading run-scorer in both women’s one-day internationals and Twenty20s.
Despite taking over the mantle as the president of the PCA from Graham Gooch, Charlotte Edwards will continue to be the coach of Southern Vipers and is also expected to lead Southern Brave in The Hundred. She feels quite honoured with the hiring and stated that she is passionate about the role and will also look after the men's game apart from women's cricket in the country.
"I'm hugely honoured to be given such a prestigious title. It's an exciting time for women's cricket and I'm really excited about what I can bring to the role. I think the introduction of 41 new female members to the PCA has shown it's the right time to have a female PCA president, but I'm passionate about looking after the interests of the men's game as well in order to help cricket thrive as a whole," Charlotte Edwards said, reported BBC.
She also added that it's a perfect opportunity for her to give back to the game that has given her a lot.
"I've always followed what the PCA is doing for the game, and in particular the work of the Professional Cricketers' Trust, and I really do want to be as involved as I can be. The game has given me so much and now this is the perfect opportunity for me to give something back."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.