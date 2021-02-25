VIDEO | Washington Sundar left shell-shocked as Joe ‘Rootlitharan’ bamboozles him with unplayable peach

Getting bowled out for 112 on a turning track left England in shambles, but what concerned them more was the fact that they boasted of a solitary spinner in the form of Jack Leach. They had opted for a three-seamer attack and that Leach - ironically, if not expectedly - turned out to be their best bowler on the first day, picking two wickets, left them in a ‘what could have been’ state of mind. This state of mind, however, only lasted until the first hour of Day 2. For, on the 42nd over of the day, England realized that they had their very own Axar in the form of Joe Root.