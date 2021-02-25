Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw’s ‘classy’ double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Today at 1:36 PM
After suffering a lean period in the IPL and in Australia, Prithvi Shaw has come back to the sublime form that he has been known for, with a double century against Pondicherry in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The innings consisted of classy strokes and powerful hits in equal measures.
What a moment!
Prithvi Shaw becomes the fourth Indian with a List-A double hundred. What a moment! pic.twitter.com/jHxvAJzntF— • (@overtheropes29) February 25, 2021
Double ton for Prithvi Shaw!— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 25, 2021
Some serious hitting by SKY and Shaw
What an insane 200 off 142 balls from Prithvi Shaw vs Pondicherry. He’s made them look like Club Cricketers. Also, SKY aka Suryakumar Yadav is hitting cover drive sixes for fun! Expect to see that in the T20Is vs England. pic.twitter.com/qA07ZkiUfg— Arjun Menon (@ArjunMenon88) February 25, 2021
Double century for Prithvi Shaw! Form is temporary, class is permanent. #VijayHazareTrophy2021— 𝓟𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓴 (@gadapratik79) February 25, 2021
Mighty talent
Prithvi Shaw samshed double century in just 142 balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy.— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 25, 2021
Prithvi Shaw - an absolute beast 🔥👌 #PrithviShaw #VijayHazareTrophy2021— Kaivan Gala (@KaivanGala22) February 25, 2021
The Shaw Stopper
C for Double Century 💙— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 25, 2021
Leading the Mumbai side, @PrithviShaw has just hit 200 vs Puducherry in the #VijayHazareTrophy 🔥
Reply using an emoji to describe his knock ⬇️#CAPvMUM pic.twitter.com/I1805UIrF1
Some Serious Hitting By Suryakumar Yadav & Prithvi Shaw In Vijay Hazare Trophy Against Puducherry !! #VijayHazareTrophy2021— Gaurang (@Gaurang321) February 25, 2021
Brilliant knock
Surya Kumar Yadav departs after a blistering knock of 133 off just 58 balls!!— Selmon Bhoi (@MohitKo84691450) February 25, 2021
He has really smacked the door for selection. Total domination and class!!
😎🔥#VijayHazareTrophy2021 #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/k49sr2Mw9T
Surya Kumar Yadav is an unbelievable player. He will going to be the next Mr. 360 !! #SuryakumarYadav— Bunny (@ursbunnyv) February 25, 2021
