    Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw’s ‘classy’ double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

    Prithvi Shaw during a Vijay Hazare Trophy game

    MCA

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:36 PM

    After suffering a lean period in the IPL and in Australia, Prithvi Shaw has come back to the sublime form that he has been known for, with a double century against Pondicherry in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The innings consisted of classy strokes and powerful hits in equal measures.

    What a moment!

    Some serious hitting by SKY and Shaw

    Mighty talent

    The Shaw Stopper

    Brilliant knock 

