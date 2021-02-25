IND vs ENG | The way Rohit plays is very pleasing to the eye, claims Manoj Tiwary

Today at 4:05 PM
Manoj Tiwary has stated that Rohit Sharma looks brilliant to the eye the way he is batting nowadays in the longest format of the game and stated that the opener now understands the value of Test cricket. The former Indian batsman has also added that Rohit is pretty confident in his approach lately.
After a massive 161-run innings in Chennai, which was the sole differentiator in the second Chennai Test, Rohit played confidently in Ahmedabad too, with his 66-run inning having the spunk and courage of tackling the most difficult phases of the play. He negotiated the pacers under lights and then scored a few good runs against the spinners before a sweep on the line of the stumps brought an end to his sojourn.
Manoj Tiwary believes that Rohit’s transformation in Test cricket is very good for Indian cricket.
“The way Rohit plays is very pleasing to the eye. Earlier, he used to get out in Test cricket by losing patience and playing big shots. But not anymore. He now understands the value of Test cricket. He understands that this phase comes to him once again to be successful. He used to fail in Test matches earlier, but now, he is very confident in his approach,” Tiwary said on Cricbuzz Chatter.
“A batsman’s mindset matters a lot. One needs clarity of thought and skills as well. Especially in Day Night matches, your technique needs to be perfect as well.”
On the second day of the Test, after starting well by hitting a couple of boundaries against James Anderson, Rohit was dismissed while trying to sweep Jack Leach.
