IND vs ENG | Don't think the quality of batting from both sides was up to the standards, asserts Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has stated that the quality of batting from both sides was not up to the standards as the batsmen failed to apply themselves on the wicket, with the non-turning ones deceiving more batsmen. Kohli has further lauded Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked the 400th wicket of his Test career.

It was a Day 2 finish at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad as spinners wrapped things up quickly before Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma finished the game, without the loss of any wicket. In what was an irony, 21 of the total 30 wickets that fell in this game were due to the arm balls from Jack Leach and Axar Patel - the latter picked his third consecutive five-wicket haul. In the post-match presentation, Kohli was a happy man but he was not really happy with the batting standard of both sides, with 150 not even being scored by either side.

"To be honest, I don't think the quality of batting was up to standards. We were 100 for 3 and they bowled out for less than 150. It was just the oddball turning and it was a good wicket to bat in the first innings. It was bizarre that 21 of the 30 wickets fell to straight balls, Test cricket is about trusting your defense. Lack of application ensured it was a quick finish," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"Bumrah said I am getting workload management while playing. Ishant said I am playing my 100th game and still don't get to bowl. I have never experienced this before. A bizarre game which got over in 2 days."

Axar Patel, since his debut in the second Test in Chennai, has been a clear revelation, with his stumps-to-stumps line making life difficult for batsmen. The lack of room that he provides ensured Ravindra Jadeja's absence was not felt at all and Kohli stated that Axar probably did better than Jadeja thanks to his pace and height.

"A lot of people were relieved when Jaddu got injured. But then this guy ( Axar Patel) comes in. Bowls it quicker and from a bigger height as well. I don't know what is it with Gujarat and producing so many left-arm spinners. You just cannot sweep this guy but you also can't keep defending as he would just keep bowling at you. If the wicket has something in it, Axar is very lethal."

In the second innings, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Jofra Archer to reach the 400-wicket mark in Test cricket and rightfully, entered the pantheon of sporting greats on the list. Kohli stated that Ashwin is a modern-day giant and he is very happy to have the Tamil Nadu man in the Indian side.

"I think we need to stand up and take notice of what Ashwin has done. In Tests, he is a modern-day legend. As a captain, I am so pleased he is in my team," the Indian skipper concluded.