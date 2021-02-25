ECB confirm taking up umpiring issues but haven't raised an official complaint

Umpiring consistency has become one of the main talking points of the ongoing five-day fixture between India and England. While in England’s first innings, there wasn’t much point of debate, owing to the clinical display from the on-field umpires, in the Indian innings, there were plenty. The visitors were left unhappy over the third umpire C Shamshuddin deeming the first replay enough to overturn a soft-signal to give a reprieve to Indian opener Shubman Gill.