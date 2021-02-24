Mohammed Rizwan, Fawad Alam promoted to PCB Grade A and C contracts respectively in fresh upgrade
Yesterday at 10:54 PM
Mohammed Rizwan, who is enjoying the form of his life, has been upgraded to the Grade A category, becoming only the fourth player in the Elite Group after Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Meanwhile, Fawad Alam, who has made a roaring comeback to Test cricket, is promoted to C Grade.
Mohammed Rizwan, who won Pakistan's Test Cricketer of the Year award, has been enjoying a terrific run of form, scoring knocks of 104*, 51, and 42 against South Africa in Lahore, and thus was rightfully rewarded with the top contract from Pakistan Cricket Board. With the promotion, Rizwan joined an elite club with Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi being the previous members of the list.
Meanwhile, Fawad Alam earned a promotion to Category C, from the existing A+ domestic contract after scoring centuries against New Zealand and South Africa in which he aggregated a total of 320 runs in 11 innings of six Tests. While Rizwan won the Test Cricketer of the Year award, Alam's 102 against New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test in 2020 was awarded the PCB Individual Performance of 2020 award.
"I want to congratulate Rizwan and Fawad for earning well-deserved and well-earned promotions. This is a reward for their hard work and high-quality performances during the difficult and challenging bio-secure environments that tested their determination, resolve, commitment, mental toughness, and physical fitness to the limits," said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.
PCB decided to reward the likes of Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain for their consistent performances with the Emerging Players' contract but Mohammed Hafez turned down the Category C contract and rather decided to wait for the PCB Central Contract 2021-22 list.
"Mohammad Hafeez declined the reward and while I am disappointed, I fully respect his decision. He wants to wait for the PCB Central Contract 2021-22 list, which he is fully entitled to. Hafeez has been one of our star performers of the season and we hope he will carry the form and momentum to Africa." Wasim added.
Pakistan Men's Men's Central Contract List 2020-21:
Category A: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Category B: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah
Category C: Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari
Emerging Players' Category: Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
