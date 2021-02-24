Mohammed Rizwan, Fawad Alam promoted to PCB Grade A and C contracts respectively in fresh upgrade

Meanwhile, Fawad Alam earned a promotion to Category C, from the existing A+ domestic contract after scoring centuries against New Zealand and South Africa in which he aggregated a total of 320 runs in 11 innings of six Tests. While Rizwan won the Test Cricketer of the Year award, Alam's 102 against New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test in 2020 was awarded the PCB Individual Performance of 2020 award.