Reports | Indian white-ball specialists asked to join Ahmedabad bubble on March 1

The Test series between India and England is currently locked at 1-1 with the third and fourth Test scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad. Motera Stadium will also host the five-match T20I series between two countries from March 12, for which the BCCI asked the white-ball specialists selected for the T20Is to join the bubble on March 1. Currently, most of them are a part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, happening across six bubbles in the country.