Lahiru Kumara tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of West Indies tour

Sri Lanka have been dealt a blow ahead of their tour of the Windies set to kick-off in under a fortnight’s time as pacer Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for Covid-19. Kumara, who did not feature in the England Tests and missed the second Test of the South Africa tour with injury, was expected to feature in all three formats for the Lankans in the Windies tour, but the news of him testing positive means that the 24-year-old will miss at least the limited-overs leg of the tour, having only a long-shot to make it to the Caribbean in time for the Tests. The news was confirmed by SLC via an official statement.