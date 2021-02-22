IND vs ENG | Umesh Yadav added to the Indian squad for last two Tests after passing fitness

On Monday, the BCCI has confirmed that the pacer Umesh Yadav, who has been ruled out of action since the MCG Test against Australia is deemed to be fit for the third and fourth Test of the series. The pacer has been added to the squad, with Shardul Thakur being released, to play for Mumbai.

With the first two Tests not aiding the pacers much, India had only opted to field three pacers across both the tests, in the form of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. However, come to the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, BCCI have added the lanky Vidarbha pacer Umesh Yadav to the Indian squad after he passed the fitness test. "Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera. He has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing Paytm India-England Test series," read BCCI's press release. "Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy," it added. India squad for the last two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav