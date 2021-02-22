IND vs ENG | Turning track is fine but pink ball will need grass on the wicket, asserts SG ball manufacturer

After many years in India, to be precise, for the first time since 2017, the pitch has become a major talking point in India Tests. The Chepauk pitch curator had churned out a turner in the second Test against England, after which English experts and fans have been fuming over the nature of the wicket. And now, with a lot of anticipation, fans are awaiting the third Test in Ahmedabad, not only because it will be a day-night Test played at India's biggest stadium in terms of seating capacity but also how the pitch would behave.