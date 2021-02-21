IPL 2021 | Was absolutely shocked when Umesh went for just one crore, admits Gautam Gambhir

After the IPL auction, Gautam Gambhir has admitted that it was absolutely shocking to witness Umesh Yadav just go for one crore in an auction pool that didn’t have many capped Indian pacers. Ashish Nehra, who was alongside Gambhir, expressed his shock with Umesh’s price tag amidst the foreign picks.

The 2021 IPL Auction market was such that, it allowed several players to go away with a big pay-cheque because of the funds available to the franchises. But even in such a dynamic environment, the lack of Indian pacers, who have represented the country was quite visible, which made Umesh Yadav one of the hottest picks. However, in the auction, the Indian pacer only garnered one bid, from Delhi Capitals, who walked away with the pacer at his base price of one crore rupees.

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir admitted that he was absolutely shocked when his former teammate just went for one crore rupees in the auction despite there being a lack of capped Indian options.

"Umesh Yadav, I was absolutely shocked when he went for ₹1 crore, there are not many fast bowlers who can bowl 135-140. Yes, he can be a little hot and cold, but when he is hot he can be very hot, but then not many teams went for him," he said, reported HT.

With Delhi struggling to replace Ishant Sharma, after his injury, last season, their purchase of the pacer gives them an extremely crucial option. That also allows them to switch and play with their combinations if they want to give either Kagiso Rabada or Anrich Nortje a rest.

"It was a great buy for Delhi because Delhi wanted someone like Umesh Yadav with that kind of an experience because Ishant Sharma is not fit, they had to bowl someone like Tushar Deshpande, where there was not enough experience. Now they have got Umesh Yadav, so hopefully, he can do well for them," Gambhir added.

On the other hand, Ashish Nehra too didn’t shy away from the discussion, insisting that despite the experience and skill of Umesh, his selling at that price was appalling and not ‘understandable’.

"Like earlier, I said Mitchell Starc, Lasith Malinga when you see these guys are doing well for the leagues around the world, but over here you are talking about new guys, and Umesh Yadav an experienced guy going only for ₹1 crore, I can’t understand that," Nehra signed off.