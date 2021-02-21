IPL 2021 | Andrew McDonald not to continue as Rajasthan Royals coach for upcoming season

Rajasthan Royals and Andrew McDonald have decided to 'mutually' part ways, bringing a premature ending to the three-year deal signed between the franchise and the former Aussie player. However, reports stating that the franchise has been trying to negotiate a new role with McDonald.

Rajasthan Royals ended as the wooden spoon-holders of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League and subsequently, the franchise released their skipper Steve Smith to make Sanju Samson their new leader. There was no update on Andrew McDonald, who was not present on the auction table, to be with the Australian T20 squad as the head coach in the absence of Justin Langer.

However, just three days after the auction, ESPN Cricinfo has reported that the franchise and McDonald have 'mutually' decided to part ways, bringing an end to a three-year deal that was signed in 2019.

"Everyone at Rajasthan Royals would like to thank Andrew for his efforts towards the IPL season 13. He coached the team during an incredibly challenging COVID restricted period and we would like to wish him all the very best for his future endeavours with the Australian Men's Cricket Team and the Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred", said Jake Lush McCrum, COO, Rajasthan Royals.

The website further reported that the franchise has been trying to negotiate a new role with McDonald, especially with Kumar Sangakkara being the new Director of Operations at the Royals.

The Royals have also decided not to appoint a replacement for the Australian assistant coach with Sangakkara expecting to double up as the chief coach. Sangakkara would be assisted by Royals' longstanding head of talent Zubin Bharucha.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals further added that Trevor Penney will be working with Sangakkara, captain Sanju Samson, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahatule, fast bowling coach Rob Cassell and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.

"It's fantastic to have Trevor Penney on board here at Rajasthan Royals. He's very experienced and understands the game very well which I am sure will help contribute to the players' and squad's overall growth. I'm confident Trevor's appointment is going to set us on the right pathway and it will be wonderful to have him work with our squad" said Sangakkara.

"It's great to bring in someone with a coaching CV like that of Trevor. He's one of the most well travelled coaches in the modern game and has had considerable success across the globe. Kumar and Trevor have a really strong relationship after sharing a successful period together with the Sri Lankan national team. We are hopeful of an exciting season ahead under the able leadership of Kumar alongside a strategy group including Sanju, Zubin and Trevor," McCrum added.