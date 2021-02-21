IND vs ENG | The pitch in Motera might play more or less like the Chennai Test, reckons Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the third Test, Rohit Sharma has stated that the conditions and pitch in Motera could offer turn and bounce, similar to the one in second Test, where India won convincingly. In terms of the WTC final, Rohit insisted that it is crucial to focus on the present, instead of the future.

The focus of the first leg of the Test series between India and England was on Chennai and its conditions, which were favourable to the spinners. As the Test shifts its focus to Ahmedabad, for the third Test, which also happens to be a day-night Test, the conditions on offer seem to be puzzling one and all. Earlier in the day, Zak Crawley admitted that the conditions won’t be a green top.

Ahead of the Day-night Test in Motera, Indian opener Rohit Sharma in the press-conference reckoned that the pitch in Ahmedabad mighty play more or less like the second Test, hinting at help for the spinners. At the same time, he also credited the facilities at the venue, with the revamped stadium’s capacity, the highest for a cricketing venue in the world.

“Motera is the largest stadium in the world. We were all excited to see the outfield, we moved around and the facilities look pretty good. We have a gym inside the ground, there is indoors and practise pitches as well. I can’t wait to see the spectators and watch the pink-ball Test,” said Rohit Sharma to the pressers in the online press conference.

"It is going to be great and as far the pitch is concerned, it is going to be more or less like the second Test pitch. It is going to turn as well. Let’s see how it goes and on the day of the Test, we will plan it all accordingly,” he added.

On the World Test Championship, Rohit echoed the thoughts of the Indian skipper, stating that the team is more concerned about focusing on the present and on the smaller things that would help them improve as a team.

“To be honest, the focus is not on the outside (World Test Championship), we just focus on the game. Yes, we want to be there in the final, we just focus on the smaller things, the present and as individuals, how we could put our hands up and help the team. It is too far ahead for us as a group, we will focus on the two Tests and then talk about that or think about that,” he added.

In terms of the third Test, the Mumbaikar also insisted that the team would break the five-day clash into sessions, where they would target to get one over the other of the visitors.

“Absolutely right, you just have to focus on the process and not think about too far ahead. If you stay in the present, it won’t affect you, it is a five-day game, the focus and the pressure changes every day. You just have to stay in the present, give your best, be it your game or skill-set. When you do the small things right, you end up achieving the bigger thing as a team. So it is important not to focus on the bigger picture yet, it is important to stay in the present and keep getting the small things right. You have to win the sessions and to win every session itself is a challenge. If you break the Test into smaller parts, that’s the best approach,” he added.

With new venues, come new challenges - be it the placement of the floodlights or the seats. But Rohit revealed that it would be crucial for the Indian team to get on board and on pace with the surrounding as early as possible before the clash. He also stated that it is important for everyone in the team to get their own preparation to tackle the issue and prepare for the important clash in Ahmedabad, where India would be looking to take the lead over the visitors.

“That’s always a challenge, with the placement of the lights. Tomorrow, we will be practising under the lights and the seats. These are new seats, they will be shiny and probably we will have a long session tomorrow doing our fielding practise. Every new ground you go to, you get yourself acclimatized to the surroundings, be it the ground or the lights or the seats. Each individual understands it, everyone has their separate preparation. Once we do the team session, everyone will take out 10-15 minutes of their own and prepare for it.”