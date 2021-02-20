PSL 2021 | Undisclosed player tests positive for Covid-19; two others sent into isolation for protocol breach

However, this is not the only incident of concern for the PCB as two players from the Peshawar Zalmi franchise are said to have broken Covid protocols on Friday. The duo - whose names also have not been disclosed - are said to have broken Covid protocols by meeting a person who was not a part of the bio-bubble, and hence have now been sent into a three-day quarantine. The PCB, in another statement, expressed disappointment over the actions of the two players and added that the duo will have to return two negative results before being eligible to rejoin the rest of the squad.