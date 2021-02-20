IND vs ENG | Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia receive maiden T20I call-ups

But while there is good news for the aforementioned trio, that's not the case with Sanju Samson, who has been axed from the T20I squad after enduring a disappointing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Samson, who set IPL 2020 alight with many a stunning knock, also played in each of the three T20Is versus Australia but failure to accumulate runs consistently has seen the Kerala man lose his place in the squad. Samson’s axing, however, has proved as a blessing in disguise for Rishabh Pant, who has been recalled after being left out of the T20Is in Australia.