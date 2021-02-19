Vijay Hazare Trophy to be played behind closed doors despite spectators returning to international cricket

Fans across India will have to wait further to catch a glimpse of their favorite cricketers in action in domestic cricket across the country as the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 50-over domestic competition that will commence tomorrow, is set to be played behind closed doors. Last week, crowds returned to international cricket in the country in the second Test between India and England in Chennai, with close to 15,000 spectators attending the game on a daily basis, but despite the BCCI welcoming back the fans in international cricket, the board have decided to hold back on the same for domestic competitions.