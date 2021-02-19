Shakib Al Hasan snubs Sri Lanka Tests to partake in IPL 2021

Shakib al Hasan, on Thursday, became an IPL player once again as he was purchased in the auction for INR 3.2 crore by his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Shakib, who represented SRH in IPL 2019, missed the 2020 edition of the tournament owing to the ICC-invoked ban he was serving but was picked up by KKR in the 2021 auction having successfully marked his comeback to the sport after serving the ban. But the all-rounder’s appearance is set to come at a cost for his country, Bangladesh, as it has been confirmed that the 33-year-old will miss the Tigers’ two-Test series versus Sri Lanka scheduled to clash with the T20 extravaganza.