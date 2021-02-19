Being able to rub shoulders with many greats is the most exciting thing about IPL, reveals Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson, who was bought for a whopping amount of 15 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore, has stated that rubbing shoulders with many greats of the game is the most exciting thing for him. Jamieson has further added that he was sleeping initially but then woke up to watch him be auctioned off.

It was a great day to be an overseas pacer in the Indian Premier League auction 2021 as the likes of Chris Morris, Jhye Richardson, and Riley Meredith were sold at a sky-rocketed price, with Kyle Jamieson attracting a huge bid of 15 Crore to become the costliest New Zealand player ever in the IPL history. The feeling is of course at a pedestal but Jamieson, initially, decided to take a nap rather than anxiously waiting for his turn.

Eventually, he got up in time to witness the bidding war that saw Royal Challengers Bangalore eventually getting hold of him for a huge amount. Speaking of that, Jamieson said he called up his girlfriend and his parents to reveal the news at midnight.

"I woke up around midnight and decided to check the phone - just trying to embrace the whole experience. I don't know if this will ever happen again. Rather than trying to avoid the situation, [I thought] I'll sit back and enjoy it. It was certainly a weird hour and a half waiting for my name to be called up," Jamieson said on Blackcaps Youtube channel, reported Cricbuzz.

"I had a message from Shane Bond as it was going and he was saying, 'How good is this'. I didn't actually know the amount of money how that translated to New Zealand dollars. It was quite cool to share that moment with him and ride that two or three minutes with him.

"I actually called my partner and actually woke her up. She was asleep. I then called mum and dad, they were up as well. I did that, then turned the phone off and tried to get some sleep."

While the money is definitely life-changing, Jamieson stated that nothing has changed overnight with him and his life would go on in the same linear path. The New Zealand all-rounder, however, stated that he is excited at the prospect of sharing the dressing room with some of the greats of the game, something he believes will definitely be terrific for his game.

"Probably a few coffees I would have thought. I don't know. It's only been a few hours. My bank account hasn't changed overnight, but there'll be a bit of stick given and a few coffees and a few beers I'm sure.

"To be fair, I don't think a whole lot changes to me," he added. "I accept that there will be expectations but that's been the case the whole time I've played. I think it's such a special tournament, obviously the biggest franchise tournament around. There's so many cool experiences to be had over there and learning opportunities. That's the thing that excites me the most is being able to rub shoulders with these guys. It's such a unique situation for us as cricketers and to be able to do that is something pretty special."