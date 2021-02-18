 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Chris ‘16.25 crores’ Morris becoming the richest player in IPL history

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:42 PM

    Well, it was inevitable that one of Chris Morris or Glenn Maxwell had to go all-out, be a big thing in the IPL auction. When Glenn Maxwell’s name came popping, there was RCB and CSK fighting for him but it was really Rajasthan Royals, who got Morris, for a freaking 16.25 crores, massive!

    Record Alert

    Whopping 16.25 crore

    RR adding strength to their bowling

    Meme game ON

    LOL

    Hilarious

