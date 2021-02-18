Twitter reacts to Chris ‘16.25 crores’ Morris becoming the richest player in IPL history

Today at 4:42 PM
Well, it was inevitable that one of Chris Morris or Glenn Maxwell had to go all-out, be a big thing in the IPL auction. When Glenn Maxwell’s name came popping, there was RCB and CSK fighting for him but it was really Rajasthan Royals, who got Morris, for a freaking 16.25 crores, massive!
Record Alert
Chris Morris becomes the most expensive player in IPL history.— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 18, 2021
He goes to RR for 16.25Cr
Whopping 16.25 crore
Most expensive @IPL picks 👇— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021
💰 16.25 CR 👉🏼 Chris Morris (RR)
💰 16 CR 👉🏼 Yuvraj Singh (DD)
💰 15.5 CR 👉🏼 Pat Cummins (KKR)
How long will this list stand for? 👀#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction
RR adding strength to their bowling
Rajasthan Royals having Jofra Archer and Chris Morris in the Powerplay and death overs.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021
Meme game ON
Chris Morris + hospital bills > Kohli's IPL salary#IPLAuction2021— Manya (@CSKian716) February 18, 2021
Chris Morris to @rajasthanroyals #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/TlanYZVRH5— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 18, 2021
LOL
Chris Morris sold for 16.25 cr 🤯.#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/iacyKImMpJ— Circuit 🏏 Expert (@Being_circuit) February 18, 2021
Chris Morris after #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/AiKPJiXQpN— Ritik Kumar (@RiK_Kr) February 18, 2021
Hilarious
Chris Morris to his teammates after he was sold for over 16 crores. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/a9bT3XTlnv— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 18, 2021
#IPLAuction2021— Another Rohit (@which_rohit) February 18, 2021
Chris Morris now: pic.twitter.com/IvTdP2MYTh
- Moeen Ali
- Steve Smith
- Chris Morris
- Shivam Dube
- David Malan
- Ipl Auction
- Ipl 2021
- Chennai Super Kings
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Punjab Kings
- Mumbai Indians
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Kolkata Knightriders
- Rajasthan Royals
- Delhi Capitals
