Legends and pundits react to IPL 2021 auction throwing wild surprises

Well, the IPL Auction certainly got a new kick-in, with some players going for crazy cash, including the usual suspects in the form of Maxwell and Morris. But when it came to the new players, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Kyle Jamieson came out as the Richie Rich-es in the auction.
ChePujara will play for Chennai
Really delighted for @cheteshwar1 comeback in #IPL . Couldn't have asked for a better captain than Dhoni who knows how to get the best out of each individual. #IPLAuction #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/IToyc6NIFL— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 18, 2021
Captain is happy
Great work so far @mipaltan 👍😁— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 18, 2021
This tweet is for Maxwell. You can ignore other names
Morris— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 18, 2021
Jamieson
Richardson
Maxwell
Gowtham
Meridith
Ka #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/71g7sfbPSy
Absolutely
Bowlers’ Day Out #IPLAuction2021— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 18, 2021
A good buy for CSK
Moeen Ali drew more attention than expected ..yes, but Value for @ChennaiIPL need an offie for sure , left handed Batsman too doesn’t hurt also called on #CricitwithBadri #IPLAuction 😊🏏💵👍🏼— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 18, 2021
Adil Rashid couldn't draw interest
How Adil Rashid doesn’t get a big IPL deal is beyond me !!!!! Why don’t the franchises go for him !?? With @rashidkhan_19 he is the best at the T20 format !!! Don’t get it ... #IPLAuction2021— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 18, 2021
Coaches are elated with their new signings
Welcome to @KKRiders Vaibhav Arora, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, @Cuttsy31, @karun126. Adding plenty quality to our line up. To add the experience and skill of @harbhajan_singh to our squad is very significant. 💜— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) February 18, 2021
Welcome aboard @JadhavKedar @Mujeeb_R88 and J. Suchith to @SunRisers, he’s to a successful 2021 campaign #OrangeArmy #IPLAuction2021— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 18, 2021
Can't agree more
Buying players for big prices is fine until you're utilising them to the fullest!— Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) February 18, 2021
Utility of players is what franchises should look for#IPLAuction2021
Umesh Yadav sold to DC at base price of 1 crore
Umesh Yadav is applying for Australian citizenship! 😂— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021
