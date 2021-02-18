IPL 2021 | Punjab should target Kyle Jamieson and Chris Morris, asserts Gautam Gambhir 

Today at 11:45 AM
Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir has stated that the Punjab-based franchise should target players like Kyle Jamieson and Chris Morris in the IPL mini-auction that takes place in Chennai on February 18. He also added that an experienced campaigner like Umesh Yadav can be a good pick too.
Punjab Kings, who were formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, are going to be a major player in the 2021 IPL mini-auction given they have the largest purse remaining among all the teams. A perennial underperformer in the cash-rich league, the KL Rahul-led side have a lot of gaping holes to fill. Despite making a strong return in the second half of the last season, the Punjab-based franchise failed to make it to the final four of the tournament. They had a poor first half and were mostly not able to close down games from winning positions.
Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir feels Punjab Kings need to strengthen their fast bowling department as there aren't many quality bowlers to complement Mohammed Shami in the side. He added that someone like Umesh Yadav can be a very good pick.
"There are always small margins but at the same time they might have to probably strengthen their Indian bowling because apart from Mohammed Shami there is no one who could compliment him. Probably Umesh Yadav will be a very good pick – Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav bowling with a new ball; so, they can actually rotate their fast bowlers," Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected , reported HT.
Kyle Jamieson, who brings a lot of quality with the ball, and Chris Morris, a great death bowling option, should be prime targets of the Rahul-led side, reckoned IPL winner Gambhir.
"If you have got two Indian bowlers bowling with the new ball, it can actually open one gap for you from an overseas point of view – so they can have someone like Chris Morris who can bowl well in the death as well, and at the same time Kyle Jamieson – so they can pick both of them."
"Imagine if you have Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Jamieson and Chris Morris plus two leg spinners with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. Your batting becomes such a dangerous batting, you have got a very good Indian talent – you have Mayank Aggarwal, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda plus Chris Morris, Kyle Jamieson," Gambhir explained.
