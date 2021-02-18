IPL 2021 | Punjab should target Kyle Jamieson and Chris Morris, asserts Gautam Gambhir 

Punjab Kings, who were formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, are going to be a major player in the 2021 IPL mini-auction given they have the largest purse remaining among all the teams. A perennial underperformer in the cash-rich league, the KL Rahul-led side have a lot of gaping holes to fill. Despite making a strong return in the second half of the last season, the Punjab-based franchise failed to make it to the final four of the tournament. They had a poor first half and were mostly not able to close down games from winning positions.