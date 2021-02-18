IPL 2021 | Piyush Chawla is someone who knows how to handle pressure, explains Zaheer Khan 

Today at 8:32 PM
MI Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan has backed the decision of the franchise to go for Piyush Chawla with the likes of Ankul Roy, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya already there in the side. The former left-arm pacer added that its great to see how the fast bowlers have fetched good money.
Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla didn't have the most productive season with the Chennai Super Kings last season and wasn't even retained as a result of it. But he got buyers in Mumbai Indians who were looking to have a back-up for young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and finally got one that too in the form of an experienced Indian option, which bodes well for the side. They snapped the leggie at 2.4 crores.
They already have two slow-left arm orthodox spinners in Krunal Pandya and Anukul Roy, and now have completed the spin department with different varieties and back-ups. Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan who was present in the auction opined that the side needed someone of Chawla's calibre given he has ample experience in handling pressure as he's a World Cup winner.
"We were looking for experience. Piyush is someone who has been part of a World Cup winning side. He's been under pressure in those situations. What we felt also he brings to the table is bowling with the new ball, that's not an easy task for any bowler, particularly when you're a wrist spinner something that he's been doing fantastically well, that has certainly caught our eye. So we released a youngster and brought in experience into our set-up," " Zaheer said, reported Cricbuzz.
One of the notable things to emerge from the auction was how much the fast bowlers were in demand and they broke the bank of many franchises especially the Australian pacers. Zaheer, reflecting on the same, asserted that it's great to see pacers in so much demand.
"It's very exciting to see fast bowlers in demand. Over 12 years of the IPL, we've seen that the franchises have taken note of and we've seen the rise in demand and the competition in the auction room. When that time comes, we all look at each other and nobody is willing to back down. An exciting time for bowling allrounders and bowlers all around."
