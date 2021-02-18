IPL 2021 | Piyush Chawla is someone who knows how to handle pressure, explains Zaheer Khan 

"We were looking for experience. Piyush is someone who has been part of a World Cup winning side. He's been under pressure in those situations. What we felt also he brings to the table is bowling with the new ball, that's not an easy task for any bowler, particularly when you're a wrist spinner something that he's been doing fantastically well, that has certainly caught our eye. So we released a youngster and brought in experience into our set-up," " Zaheer said, reported Cricbuzz.