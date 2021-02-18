IPL 2021 | English fast bowler Mark Wood pulls out of auction

A hit-the-deck bowler with raw pace, Wood was expected to draw bids with the quality he brings to the plate. The 31-year-old has taken 38 wickets in 32 T20s with an economy rate of 8.28. He had featured for Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 IPL season. After missing the first two Tests in India due to rest and rotation policy of England, the pacer has joined the Three Lions for the last two Tests and has also been named in the white-ball series that follows. As per Sportstar, Wood wanted to spend time with his family and that's why he decided to opt out of Thursday's auction.