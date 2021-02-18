IND vs ENG | Sam Curran ruled out of Test series due to logistical challenges

The all-rounder was earlier part of the English squad, who took on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. However, since then, Curran was rested for the first two Tests in Chennai, with the southpaw expected to make a comeback during the Ahmedabad leg of the Test series. According to ECB, the plan was for the left-handed all-rounder to fly to the city on February 26, just before the last game of the series.