IND vs ENG | Sam Curran ruled out of Test series due to logistical challenges

Today at 9:48 PM
Sam Curran, who was part of the England squad for the third and fourth Test in Ahmedabad, has been ruled out of the series due to logistical challenge of travelling alone. However, the English all-rounder would be available for the white-ball leg of the India tour, alongside others.
Sam Curran, who was supposed to be in Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test of the Indian Test tour, has been ruled out of the series due to logistical challenges. In what is a first for post-COVID cricket, the all-rounder, due to issues of travelling alone, won’t now be part of the squad for the remainder of the Test series.
The all-rounder was earlier part of the English squad, who took on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. However, since then, Curran was rested for the first two Tests in Chennai, with the southpaw expected to make a comeback during the Ahmedabad leg of the Test series. According to ECB, the plan was for the left-handed all-rounder to fly to the city on February 26, just before the last game of the series.
"On the basis of the above, and to give Sam the best chance of minimising his risk of exposure to the virus, it was decided to delay his return so that he could travel on the charter flight with the white-ball squad members due to fly on 26 February," an ECB spokesman said.
While other English stars, such as Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood, made their way to the country, right in time before the Ahmedabad leg, the all-rounder would now be only available for the white-ball series, where he is considered an integral part of the Three Lions setup.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was earlier bought by the Chennai Super Kings, would miss out on the last two Tests before returning for the T20I scheme of things.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.