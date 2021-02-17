Twitter reacts to Faf du Plessis calling it day from a nine-year long Test career
Today at 12:32 PM
Veteran South African batsman Faf du Plessis, announced his Test retirement today in a bid to focus on the shortest format of the game with two World Cups lined up in the next 18 months. The right-hander last featured against Pakistan and retires with 4,163 runs at 40.03 with 10 centuries.
Thank you, FAF DU PLESSIS!
BREAKING: Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test Cricket. The former Proteas Test captain has expressed a desire to focus on the limited-overs format with the ICC T20I World Cup coming up.#fafduplessis #retirement #IPLAuction #csk #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/lke3QM6L0N— priyamj (@priyamj7) February 17, 2021
Happy retirement!
Happy retirement Faf. You truly served our country well and gave us some great moments against Australia, especially that 100 in that day/night test in 2016. Also gave us some memorable catches. Take a bow. #FafduPlessis #thankYoufaf pic.twitter.com/uzxRHlUZCv— Mbuyazi ka thekeli (@thekeki) February 17, 2021
What a journey it has been!
A glorious cricketer with his awesome physique @faf1307 .Those match saving knock against Australia, important partnerships were incredible. Wish you a great career ahead in shorter formats.#thankYoufaf #FafduPlessis pic.twitter.com/2nz9JNJxAo— Yuvraj Tiwari 🇮🇳🏏 (@Vintage_Yuvraaj) February 17, 2021
Will miss you faf!
We miss u #FafduPlessis 💞— ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡 ࿐ (@TheNameIsYash03) February 17, 2021
Faf du Plessis retires from test cricket .
Matches - 69
Runs - 4163
100s - 10
50s - 21
Highest - 199 v SL#FAFDUPLESSIS #testcricket #fafduplessisretires @ICC @StarSportsIndia
ABD and FAF trending!
Both are trending today. One for his birthday & the other for his retirement. #friendshipgoals brothers of destruction. #FafduPlessis #Abdevilliers @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/vtpCaQPZ1h— AFwaN KarKala (@afwanlefthander) February 17, 2021
Faf retires from Test cricket!
My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter"— Aᖙสrsh jha (@aj_adarsh_) February 17, 2021
Faf du Plessis announces retirement from Tests, to focus on preparing for T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022
He played 69 Tests for South Africa, scored 4163 runs, including 10 hundreds#FafduPlessis
👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pg7vEwnIfc
Legend!
Thank You @faf1307— Aathish Hariharan (@aathish02) February 17, 2021
Legend 👑#FafduPlessis https://t.co/4i85Xdhp7c
First player!
First player to score a century in an innings of a day/night Test as captain. ❤️#FafRetires • #FafDuPlessis • #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/7FF8rF2goO— Faf Du Plessis Fan Club 🦁 (@TrendsFaf) February 17, 2021
Thank you for the memories!
JUST IN: Former South Africa captain #FafduPlessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket— SportsIndiaShow (@SportsIndiaShow) February 17, 2021
Thank you for the memories, Faf! #cricket #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/wrYjY2zbGb
