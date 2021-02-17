Reports | England players to miss New Zealand Tests for IPL knockouts

However, the BCCI, after discussing with ECB, wrote a mail to the franchises, stating that the players whose teams will make it to the knockouts, will be available for the full duration of the event. Currently, among the Test players, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler are a part of Rajasthan Royals while Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals), Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) and Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) might be affected if things come to that.